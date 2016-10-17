Here’s how to watch Indians-Blue Jays ALCS Game 3 tonight

Major League Baseball action continues tonight with Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Indians took the first two games at home, and now the best-of-seven-games series heads to Toronto.

The Blue Jays have chosen right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-10) to start on the mound, while right-hander Trevor Bauer (12-8) will take the ball for the Indians.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Rogers Center, Toronto

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: TBS (Cox, 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Online: TBS.com live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Radio: KRLV-AM (1340)

NEXT UP

Game 4: Indians at Blue Jays — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Indians at Blue Jays — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Friday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

National League Championship Series

Game 3: Cubs at Dodgers — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Cubs at Dodgers — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Cubs at Dodgers — Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

Game 7: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 23, TBD

