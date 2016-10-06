Here’s how to watch the American League Division Series games today

The American League Division Series games begin today with the four teams hoping for a spot in the American League Championship Series.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers are the first up today with Game 1 in Arlington, Texas. The Blue Jays enter the game fresh off a wild card win on Tuesday night over the Baltimore Orioles.

The second game of the day will see the Boston Red Sox visit the Cleveland Indians for Game 1 of their series.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today’s games:

(all times PDT)

Game 1 — Blue Jays at Rangers

Place: Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Time: 1:38 p.m.

TV: TBS (DirecTV 247, Cox 7, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Online:TBS.com live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV (subscription required)

Game 2 will be Friday at 10:08 a.m. in Arlington.

Game 1 — Red Sox at Indians

Place: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Time: 5:08 p.m.

TV: TBS (DirecTV 247, Cox 7, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Online:TBS.com live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV (subscription required)

Game 2 will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Cleveland.

