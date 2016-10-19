Here’s how to watch today’s ALCS and NLCS games in Las Vegas

Major League Baseball postseason action continues today in both the American League and the National League.

The Toronto Blue Jays avoided a series sweep Tuesday with a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians. Going into Game 5 today, it’s again a win-or-go-home situation for Toronto.

In the National League, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers continue their series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers lead the series 2-1 after a 6-0 win over the Cubs Tuesday.

Cleveland has handed the ball to left-hander Ryan Merritt (1-0) to start and Toronto has picked Marco Estrada (9-9) for the mound. On the NL side, John Lackey (11-8) will start for Chicago and left-hander Julio Urias (5-2) will take the pitching mound for Los Angeles.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today’s games on television in Las Vegas:

American League Championship Series

Who: Indians at Blue Jays — Game 5

Place: Rogers Centre, Toronto

Time: 1:08 p.m. PDT

TV: TBS (Cox, 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Online: TBS.com live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream(subscription required)

NEXT UP

Game 6: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Friday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

National League Championship Series

Who: Cubs at Dodgers — Game 4

Place: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Online:Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Radio: KSHP-AM (1400)

NEXT UP

Game 5: (if necessary) Cubs at Dodgers — Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

Game 7: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 23, TBD

