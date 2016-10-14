Here’s how you can watch Blue Jays-Indians ALCS Game 1

Major League Baseball postseason action continues today with the beginning of the American League Championship Series.

First up, the Toronto Blue Jays travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Indians for Game 1 of the best-of-seven games series.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Game 1 on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: TBS

Online: TBS.com live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

NEXT UP

American League Championship Series

Game 2: Blue Jays at Indians — Saturday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Indians at Blue Jays — Monday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Indians at Blue Jays — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Indians at Blue Jays — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Friday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

National League Championship Series

Game 1: Dodgers at Cubs — Saturday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 16, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Cubs at Dodgers — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Cubs at Dodgers — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Cubs at Dodgers — Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

Game 7: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 23, TBD

