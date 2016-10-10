Here’s how you can watch today’s MLB postseason games

The Major League Baseball postseason continues today, and fans get a jampacked day full of three games.

First up is the National League Division Series — the Washington Nationals visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3. The series is tied 1-1 between the two sides.

The second game of the day is American League Division Series action with the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Indians for Game 3. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed due to weather. The Indians lead the series 2-0.

Today’s final game will feature the National League’s Chicago Cubs at the San Francisco Giants for Game 3. The Cubs lead the series 2-0.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today’s games in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

Nationals at Dodgers — Game 3

Time: 1:08 p.m.

TV: MLB Network (Cox 314/386, DirecTV 213, CenturyLink 634, Dish 152)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Indians at Red Sox — Game 3

Time: 3:08 p.m.

TV: TBS (Cox, 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 11 (if necessary)

Cubs at Giants — Game 3

Time: 6:38 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 11 (if necessary)

