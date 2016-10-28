Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

The Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Indians tonight for Game 3 of the World Series, and it’s the first time the Cubs have hosted a World Series game since 1945.

The date was Oct. 10, 1945. It was Game 7 of the World Series between the Cubs and the Detroit Tigers, and the series was tied 3-3 after the Cubs rallied for an 8-7 win in Game 6 in 12 innings.

Game 7 saw the Tigers score five runs in the first inning and the Cubs unable to come back. The Tigers won 9-3, capturing their second World Series title.

For the next seven decades, the Cubs and Wrigley Field has not seen the World Series.

You may ask why it took the Cubs 71 years to get back to the World Series. Well, some say it has something to do with a billy goat. Others may tell you it has something to do with the team’s batting over the past seven decades.

Regardless, it’s a historical day in Chicago as Wrigley Field is prepped and ready for the World Series to return.

