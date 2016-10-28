Posted 

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_croppedap_451004056_7289324.jpg
Detroit Tigers left fielder Hank Greenberg, left, and Chicago Cubs first baseman Phil Cavarretta, whose powerful bats were a decisive factor in squaring off the first and second World Series game here on Oct. 4, 1945 at Detroit. The Cubs won the first game 9-0 and the Tigers copped the second game 4-1. (AP Photo)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_450827017_7289324.jpg
Members of the Chicago Cubs pose for the 1945 team picture in Wrigley Field, Chicago, Aug. 27, 1945. (AP Photo)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_451004056_7289324.jpg
Detroit Tigers left fielder Hank Greenberg, left, and Chicago Cubs first baseman Phil Cavarretta whose powerful bats were a decisive factor in squaring off the first and second World Series game here on Oct. 4, 1945 at Detroit. The cubs won the first game 9-0 and the Tigers copped the second game 4-1. (AP Photo)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_451005019_7289324.jpg
Detroit Tigers left fielder Hank Greenberg, right, finds three teammates, Eddie Mayo (3), Roger Cramer (8), and Ray Cullenbine (6), on hand to welcome him as he crosses the plate with a fifth-inning, three-run homer against the Chicago Cubs in the second game of the World Series on Oct. 4, 1945 at Detroit. (AP Photo)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_451010012_7289324.jpg
Baseball commissioner A.B. Chandler, right, talks with National League President Ford Frick before the final World Series game in Chicago, Oct. 10, 1945. The Detroit Tigers won 4 games and Chicago Cubs won 3 games. (AP Photo)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_451010030_7289324.jpg
Detroit Tiger second baseman Eddie Mayo slides safely across home plate in the eighth inning of the final World Series game here on Oct. 10, 1945 at Chicago. As Chicago Cubs catcher Mickey Livingston (11) bends to trap the outfield throw (arrow) which bounces in back of the plate toward Roy Cullenbine, right, next batter. The Tigers won the game 9-3 and the 1945 World Series Championship. (AP Photo)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_170123386503_7289324.jpg
Detroit Tigers' Hal Newhouser, left, winning pitcher and Catcher Bob Swift, right, who relieved injured Paul Richard, walk off the field after their team won the World Series at Wrigley Field, Chicago, Oct. 10, 1945. (AP Photo)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_16300587946292_7289324.jpg
In this Oct., 3, 1945, file photo, Phil Cavarretta (44), of the Chicago Cubs, rushes over from first base to pitcher Hank Borowy to congratulate him on his six-hit, 9-0, victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of baseball's World Series in Detroit. (AP Photo/File)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_16300641841688_7289324.jpg
In this Oct. 8, 1945 file photo, Chicago Cubs manager Charlie Grimm Manager celebrates the Cubs 8-7 victory in the sixth game of the World Series in 12 innings at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Mel Larson/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Here’s a look at the last time the World Series was at Wrigley Field — PHOTOS

web1_ap_16300641902940_7289324.jpg
In this Oct. 10, 1945, photo, fans wait to buy bleacher tickets to the seventh game of the World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Mel Larson/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Indians tonight for Game 3 of the World Series, and it’s the first time the Cubs have hosted a World Series game since 1945.

The date was Oct. 10, 1945. It was Game 7 of the World Series between the Cubs and the Detroit Tigers, and the series was tied 3-3 after the Cubs rallied for an 8-7 win in Game 6 in 12 innings.

Game 7 saw the Tigers score five runs in the first inning and the Cubs unable to come back. The Tigers won 9-3, capturing their second World Series title.

For the next seven decades, the Cubs and Wrigley Field has not seen the World Series.

You may ask why it took the Cubs 71 years to get back to the World Series. Well, some say it has something to do with a billy goat. Others may tell you it has something to do with the team’s batting over the past seven decades.

Regardless, it’s a historical day in Chicago as Wrigley Field is prepped and ready for the World Series to return.

Check out the photo gallery above.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 