How to watch Dodgers-Cubs NLCS Game 6 in Las Vegas

After a one-day break, Major League Baseball postseason action is back tonight with Game 6 of the National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs lead the series 3-2, and a win tonight would secure them a spot in the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. If the Dodgers take tonight’s game, the series will go to Game 7 on Sunday.

Clayton Kershaw (12-4) will start things off for the Dodgers while the Cubs have selected Kyle Hendricks (16-8) to start on the mound.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Online:Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Radio: KRLV-AM (1340)

NEXT UP

Game 7: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs, 5:08 p.m., Fox Sports 1

