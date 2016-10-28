How to watch Indians-Cubs World Series Game 3 in Las Vegas

The World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians continues today with Game 3 from Wrigley Field. The series is returning to Chicago for the first time in 71 years.

The Indians will start right-hander Josh Tomlin (13-9) tonight, and the Cubs have picked right-hander Kyle Hendricks (16-8) to start.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Game 3 on TV in Las Vegas:

Place: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: KVVU/Fox (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Game 4: Indians at Cubs, Saturday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 5: Indians at Cubs, Sunday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Tuesday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Wednesday, 5:08 p.m.

