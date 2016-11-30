Posted 

Tiger Woods a long shot in Bahamas

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods hits from the sixth tee during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods hits from the sixth fairway during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods hits from a bunker on the 18th hole during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods bounces a golf ball on the 16th hole during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods yawns as he walks down the 17th fairway during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tiger Woods, right, walks off the 18th green with Pawan Munjal, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, left, during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By MATT YOUMANS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Eighteen players will tee off Thursday in the Hero World Challenge, and it’s a must-see event only because Tiger Woods is the longest shot on the odds board.

Dustin Johnson is the 9-2 favorite, followed by Jordan Spieth and several other big-name golfers. It’s Woods’ return from a 15-month absence that makes the tournament in the Bahamas such a big story this week.

“I’m obviously not expecting too much out of Tiger,” Westgate golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said.

Woods, a 14-time major winner and a dominant favorite in the distant past, is the underdog in the field at 40-1 odds. He has not won a tournament in more than three years, with multiple back and knee surgeries leading to long stretches of poor play and sagging confidence.

Sherman said six tickets were written on Woods to win as of Wednesday morning at the Westgate. That’s not much, but it made Woods the early leader in the ticket count in a lightly wagered tournament.

The Westgate posted some propositions on Woods’ performance this week, including his first-round score (72½). Bettors pushed the “over” price from minus-110 to minus-140.

— Will Woods finish in the top 10? (No minus-240; Yes plus-200).

— Will Woods withdraw during the tournament? (No minus-360; Yes plus-300).

Sherman said if Woods is “embarrassing himself” with errant shots and high scores, don’t be shocked if the 40-year-old bails out at some point. There is no cut this week, so there’s no mercy.

“If he’s shooting really poorly,” Sherman said, “the withdrawal could come into play with the excuse to follow.”

How far has Woods fallen? If he finishes any higher than last, it could be considered a positive start to his season.

Contact sports betting reporter Matt Youmans at myoumans@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2907. Follow @mattyoumans247 on Twitter.

 