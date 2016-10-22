Davion Ware’s interceptions help Liberty top Silverado — VIDEO

Davion Ware had zero varsity interceptions to his name before Friday night. Now, he has two.

The Liberty junior baited Silverado quarterback Christian Baltodano twice to stand out as part of a stout Patriots’ defensive effort at home. No. 2 Liberty created five turnovers and held the No. 7 Skyhawks to a season-low in points in a 58-13 victory, keeping the team undefeated in Southeast League play.

“We were just flying around. We had a lot of energy coming out,” Ware said. “We know it’s a big rivalry game. We don’t get along.”

The Patriots (7-1, 4-0 Southeast) out-gained the Skyhawks 327-133 and scored five touchdowns on offense, two on defense and one on special teams in the win. Liberty took a 21-0 lead in less than four minutes, with sophomore Alan Mwata scoring first by returning an interception for a touchdown on the second play of the game.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad then threw a 32-yard touchdown pass on the Patriots’ first drive, and a 43-yard touchdown pass moments later after Liberty recovered an onside kick.

“We wanted to gain the momentum while we had it,” Patriots coach Rich Muraco said. “Sometimes a team is in shock when you score quick like that so that’s when you can risk kicking an onside kick.”

Oblad led Liberty on offense by completing 18 of his 31 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Silverado was often able to generate pressure on the junior and sacked him four times, but Oblad’s mobility also led to a few big plays.

“That’s one of the things Kenyon’s really matured in, staying calm under pressure,” Muraco said. “Silverado put a lot of pressure on us tonight and we gave up a lot of sacks but he doesn’t panic.”

The Patriots led 31-6 at halftime and took a 38-6 lead seconds after the break when Darion Acohido returned the kickoff for a touchdown. A running clock started with 7:37 to play when Octavion Bell picked up Liberty’s fourth interception of the night and ran it into the end zone to make it 51-13.

Devin Ross had two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown for Silverado (6-2, 2-2).

Liberty’s victory keeps the team undefeated in Nevada this season heading into its final regular season game at Basic on Thursday. A win against the Wolves gives the Patriots the Southeast League crown, and their defense could carry them a lot further.

“They’ve been amazing all year, especially against Nevada teams,” Muraco said. “They’re dialed in. We should be a tough out as the playoffs near.”

Palo Verde 40, Cimarron-Memorial 13 — At Palo Verde, the Panthers rushed for 517 yards and five touchdowns to defeat the Spartans for their first win of the season.

Chamere Thomas supplied TD runs of 48 and 59 yards down the left sideline to give Palo Verde (1-6, 1-4 Northwest) a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

After Cimarron cut the lead to 14-7 on a 46-yard TD pass from George Tribble to Eric Wade, Earnest Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards to set up the Panthers in Spartans territory. On the next play, quarterback Nick Zuppas hit Jonathan Schofield with a 45-yard TD strike that made it 20-7 at the break.

Schofiled capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half with a 10-yard TD run, and scored on a 65-yard TD carry on Palo Verde’s next drive to make it 33-7 with 4:43 left in the third quarter.

Williams provided a 54-yard TD scamper early in the fourth quarter for the Panthers, and Cimarron rounded out the scoring with a 27-yard TD pass from Tribble to Wade with 5:05 remaining in the game.

Thomas rushed for 171 yards on nine carries, and Schofield finished with 161 yards on 15 attempts for Palo Verde. Terrill Jimerson added 100 yards on 14 carries for the Panthers.

Tyree Riley had 68 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Spartans (1-6, 0-4), who got nine tackles from Noah Mariano-Johnson.

Virgin Valley 25, Boulder City 13 — At Boulder City, after a slow start, the Bulldogs got things rolling behind Jayden Perkins who had 92 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

His touchdown came on a 17-yard sprint with 9:37 to go in the second quarter that gave Virgin Valley a 7-6 lead.

The Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0 Sunrise League) soon got the ball moving through the air. Cade Anderson hit Jaret Tietjen on a crossing route, and Tietjen turned it into a 47-yard scoring play that made it 14-6. Virgin Valley added a 39-yard field goal from Cesar Zarate on the final play of the first half to make it 17-6.

Tietjen caught three balls for 72 yards and also intercepted a pass. Anderson completed 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards and two touchdown. Anderson’s second TD was a 1-yard toss to a wide-open Jesus Ruvalcaba with 2:12 to go in the third quarter.

Boulder City (1-8, 0-4) got on the scoreboard early on the strength of Justin Fox’s leg. He kicked field goals of 33 and 44 yards in the first quarter to give the Eagles the early lead.

After that, the Eagles struggled until finding pay dirt with 6:34 remaining in the game. Zach Trone made a magnificent catch, on an underthrown ball from Taylor Hatchel, broke a tackle and took it 47 yards to the end zone.

Hatchel completed 10 of 17 passes for 117 yards on 10 completions.

Spring Valley 41, Clark 21 — At Clark, the Grizzlies took advantage of turnovers at key moments Friday night on their way to a Southwest League win over the host Chargers.

The Grizzlies squashed any hope of a Clark victory near the end of the second quarter. With the Chargers driving to put the game within one score, Mitchell Otis picked off a pass at the 1-yard line and returned it to the Clark 27-yard line. Four plays later, K.C. Moore ran the ball in from 2 yards, with just 19 seconds left in the half to push the Spring Valley (2-5, 1-3) lead to 27-7.

Moore accounted for 319 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. His first passing touchdown was a 21-yard pass to Josh Arredondo in the first quarter. His second was to Marquelle Diggs caught for 33 yards in the second quarter, and ran one in with 19 seconds left in the half.

Aquantay Morris rushed for 108 yards on just 11 carries for Clark (1-7, 0-5), with Kinnard adding 85 rushing yards, and Isiah Bigby ran for 79.

Bishop Gorman 71, Desert Oasis 0 — At Desert Oasis, the Gaels scored on all nine of their offensive possessions as they routed the Diamondbacks.

Gorman (9-0, 4-0 Southwest), which is ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today, held Desert Oasis to 11 yards of offense.

Tate Martell completed 8 of 10 passes for 138 yards and had touchdown passes of 4 and 51 yards to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Martell added 84 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor and Biaggio Ali Walsh each had a first-half rushing touchdown, and Gorman led 42-0 at the intermission.

Adam Plant recovered a fumble deep in Diamondbacks territory and scored from 2 yards out. Amod Cianelli scored on a 1-yard plunge, the Gaels blocked a punt that trickled out of the end zone for a safety, and Jimmy Telles scored on a 4-yard run to round out the scoring for Gorman.

Desert Pines 62, Western 6 — At Desert Pines, the Jaguars scored on seven of eight possessions and rolled to the win over the Warriors.

Eddie Heckard had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown, and Antonio Wallace and Brian Johnson added touchdowns off interceptions for No. 6 Desert Pines (8-1, 5-0 Sunset).

Desert Pines scored on its first possession when Capri Uzan connected with Jordan Simon from 9 yards out with 9:49 remaining in the first quarter. Isaiah Morris scored on a 50-yard run with 8:06 to go in the first quarter to make it 12-0.

Wallace then returned a pass 12 yards for a touchdown, and Heckard’s punt return made it 26-0 with 4:23 to go in the first quarter.

Uzan scored on a 6-yard run with 45 seconds left, and his 2-point conversion run made it 34-0 at the end of a quarter.

The Jaguars scored twice in the second quarter when Randall Grimes connected with Antonio Wallace for a 53-yard score with 10:49 remaining, and Christopher Wright scored on a 1-yard run with 3:16 to go in the half, as the Jaguars took a 48-0 lead at the break.

Michael Lofton added a 27-yard TD run for Desert Pines.

With 15 seconds left in the game the Warriors (0-9, 0-5) scrambled to the line of scrimmage for one last play and Joey Medley connected with Jonah Sheppard for a 21-yard touchdown out as time expired to avoid the shutout.

Bonanza 42, Del Sol 14 — At Bonanza, Ricardo Hill rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bengals to a 42-14 win over the Dragons.

After a scoreless first quarter, Hill had a 30-yard TD run with 9:34 to go in the second quarter to give the Bengals (3-4) a 7-0 lead. Hill set up the touchdown with a 38-yard run on the previous play.

Bonanza struck again when Chilo Dore scored on a 16-yard run with 4:32 to go. Hill added a 28-yard TD run before halftime, and a 21-yard scoring run with 11:10 to go in the third quarter that made it 28-0.

Hill had 210 yards in the first half.

Dennis Noah Egbert added a 2-yard TD run for the Bengals, and Dore returned a fumble 30 yards for a score to make it 42-0.

Del Sol got on the board when Taariq Flowers scored on a 7-yard run with 5:18 to play. The Dragons (4-5) also got a 40-yard interception return for a score by Eman Lawoye with 1:38 to play.

Pahrump Valley 30, Mojave 8 — At Pahrump, Cory Bergan made four interceptions, including one for a touchdown as the Trojans took down the Rattlers.

Pahrump took a 6-0 lead into the half, then scored 10 points in the third quarter and 14 more in the fourth to pull away from Mojave. Nico Velazquez led the way with 16 rushes for 85 yards for Pahrump Valley, which did not attempt a pass all game.

Drew Walker rushed 10 times for 72 yards. Aaron Fuentes ran 15 times for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Agassi Prep 50, Laughlin 6 — At Rancho, quarterback Micah Gayman passed for 244 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Stars over the Cougars.

Gayman also rushed for a touchdown. Zeivaun Ned scored three touchdowns, and Xavier Hewing added two more scores for the Stars.

Agassi Prep (2-4, 2-3 2A Southern League) used a balanced offensive attack to take early control of the game and eventually overwhelm the Cougar defense. The Stars passed for 244 yards and rushed for 210 yards. Ned was the star of the first half scoring on a 23-yard touchdown run and catching a 38-yard touchdown pass from Gayman to pave the way to a Stars 19-0 halftime lead.

Ned led the Stars with 170 receiving yards, and Hewing rushed for 90 yards. Agassi Prep held the Cougars to 132 yards of total offense, and Steven Burgess intercepted two passes for the Stars.

Running back Coda Abatti rushed for 70 yards, including a 6-yard TD run, to lead Laughlin (3-6, 1-5).

Lincoln County 33, Needles 32 — At Lincoln County, the Lynx handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season Friday with a last-minute rushing touchdown by Derek Mathews, who finished with 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 33-32 home victory.

Lynx running back Landon Smith added 147 rushing yards and a touchdown as Lincoln County improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Class 2A Southern League and remained unbeaten.

Needles fell to 7-1 and 4-1 in league play despite three touchdowns from Derek Wagstaff.

Pahranagat Valle 55, Sandy Valley 6 — At Alamo, quarterback Tabor Maxwell completed 8 of 9 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a 66-yard as the Panthers cruised to a 55-6 win over the Sidewinders.

Tyson Jorgensen, Richard Lewis, Hunter Hollingshead and Reece Thornton each caught a TD, and teammates Christian Higbee and Brodey Maxwell ran for scores for Pahranagat Valley (8-0, 6-0 1A Southern).

Jon Stewart led the Panthers defense with five tackles, including four sacks.

Sandy Valley fell to 1-5.

Beatty 32, Tonopah 14 — At Tonopah, the Hornets stormed to a 32-14 halftime lead Friday before downing the host Muckers 60-20 in a Class 1A Southern game, improving to 7-1, 5-1.

Tanner Otteson completed 16 of 26 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 132 yards and a score on 15 carries to lead Tonopah (5-3, 3-3). Otteson also had a team-high 19 tackles on defense.

Tyler Kirkland and Brendan Eason each caught a TD for the Muckers, who committed 19 penalties for 211 yards.