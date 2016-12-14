Former Bishop Gorman star Anu Solomon leaving Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona junior quarterback Anu Solomon announced he is transferring after three seasons as the Wildcats’ starter.

The former Bishop Gorman standout made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

Solomon is expected to graduate early and would be eligible to play next season.

The dual-threat quarterback from Hawaii had a superb redshirt freshman season after a tight race to become the starter, throwing for 3,793 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Wildcats to the Fiesta Bowl for the first time. His passing yards were most by an FBS freshman in 2014.

Solomon threw for 2,667 yards and 20 TDs last season, but struggled with injuries this season, playing just five games.

In high school, Solomon was a was a was a four-year starter and led the Gaels to four Nevada state championships. He played at Gorman under current UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez.