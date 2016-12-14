Former Bishop Gorman star Anu Solomon leaving Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona junior quarterback Anu Solomon announced he is transferring after three seasons as the Wildcats’ starter.
The former Bishop Gorman standout made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.
Solomon is expected to graduate early and would be eligible to play next season.
I first want to take this opportunity to thank Arizona Football for making me the man I am today, especially Coach Rodriquez & the Rodriguez family, Greg Byrne, the entire administration and staff, and of course the die-hard fans for absolutely everything to make my past 4 years at The University of Arizona worthwhile and unforgettable. God has a plan for me. I’ve prayed for direction, patience, and knowledge to know when it comes, and it is with a heavy heart to announce that I am transferring from The University of Arizona. Through much adversity, I will never forget those who supported me, stuck by me, and believed in me; God, my family, my girlfriend, and close friends. From highs and lows, and the unlucky injuries I suffered from the past 2 seasons, I am blessed to have a fresh start at another program to finish out my senior year. Thank you Tucson, & GOD BLESS! At this time I will be focusing on spending the holiday season with my family and ask for privacy as we decide on the next step in my college career.
The dual-threat quarterback from Hawaii had a superb redshirt freshman season after a tight race to become the starter, throwing for 3,793 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Wildcats to the Fiesta Bowl for the first time. His passing yards were most by an FBS freshman in 2014.
Solomon threw for 2,667 yards and 20 TDs last season, but struggled with injuries this season, playing just five games.
In high school, Solomon was a was a was a four-year starter and led the Gaels to four Nevada state championships. He played at Gorman under current UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez.