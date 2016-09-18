Here’s how to watch the Packers-Vikings Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 2 of the NFL season is here.

This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup features the Green Bay Packers paying a visit to the Minnesota Vikings for the big stage.

Along with tonight’s SNF matchup, this week you can watch three Week 2 games on TV in Las Vegas. And all of the Sunday action kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Week 2 of Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas.

Who: Packers at Vikings

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online:NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

Other Sunday games televised in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

— Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, 10 a.m., FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

— Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

— Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 1:25 pm, CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

Other Sunday matchups:

(all times PDT)

10 a.m.

— New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

— Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

— Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

— Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

— Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

— San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

— Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

— Atlanta Falcons at Oakland Raiders

— Jacksonville Jaguars at San Diego Chargers

Full Sunday sports schedule listings can be found here.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.