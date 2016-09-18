Posted 

Here’s how to watch the Packers-Vikings Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

Here’s how to watch the Packers-Vikings Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

web1_7001677-b33da6a41e0c453db219a6a333e8d7ea_7044539.jpg
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars with wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press)

By KIRA TERRY
REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

Week 2 of the NFL season is here.

This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup features the Green Bay Packers paying a visit to the Minnesota Vikings for the big stage.

Along with tonight’s SNF matchup, this week you can watch three Week 2 games on TV in Las Vegas. And all of the Sunday action kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Week 2 of Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas.

Who: Packers at Vikings

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online:NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

Other Sunday games televised in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

— Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, 10 a.m., FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

— Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

— Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 1:25 pm, CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

Other Sunday matchups:

(all times PDT)

10 a.m.

— New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

— Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

— Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

— Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

— Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

— San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

— Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

— Atlanta Falcons at Oakland Raiders

— Jacksonville Jaguars at San Diego Chargers

Full Sunday sports schedule listings can be found here.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...