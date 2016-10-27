Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

Sunday Ticket schedule

Looking for where to watch your favorite tea.m., Channel?

Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

* New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

* New York at Cleveland, 10 a.m., Channel 706.

* Kansas City at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

* Oakland at Tama Bay, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

* Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

* Detroit at Houston, 10 a.m., Channel 710.

* Seattle at New Orleans 10 a.m., Channel 711.

* San Diego at Denver, 1 p.m., Channel 712.

* Green Bay at Atlanta, 1:25 p.m., 713.