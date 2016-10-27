Here’s the Nevada Preps football player of Week 9

Arbor View fullback/linebacker Andrew Wagner was selected as the Nevada Preps football player of the week for Week 9 by reviewjournal.com and nevadapreps.com. readers.

Wagner had 13 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown and intercepted two passes in a 55-21 road win over Legacy. Wagner received 40 percent of the 3,753 votes.

Sunrise Mountain quarterback Stephen Wright, who threw five TD passes against Cheyenne, was second with 33 percent of the vote.

Foothill wide receiver Joel Heintz was third with 16 percent, followed by Bonanza running back Ricardo Hill (9 percent) and Legacy running back Samuel Turner (2 percent).

