Here’s what NFL games are televised in Las Vegas this weekend

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) gestures to fans after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) celebrates in the end zone after scoring in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns in the home opener at refurbished Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50) and cornerback Bobby McCain (28) dance on the field after a field goal by the Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey was no good seconds before the end of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Just when you got used to a 16-game NFL weekend with five games on broadcast television, everything gets shaken up for Week 4.

For starters, this is the week of a byes and the first teams with a week off are Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Nine of the next 10 NFL weeks will have at least two teams taking a bye.

Second, this Thursday’s game marks the first of five Thursday games that only will be televised on the NFL Network. This week’s game is Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals.

The last oddity is that the Oakland Raiders have an interesting 10 a.m. game Sunday at Baltimore, but the Las Vegas market gets the Indianapolis Colts-Jacksonville Jaguars game in London at 6:30 a.m. instead.

Thursday

* Miami at Cincinnati, 5:25 p.m., NFLN.

Sunday

* Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 6:30 a.m., KLAS-8.

* Seattle at New York Jets, 10 a.m., KVVU-5.

* Dallas at San Francisco, KVVU-5.

* Kansas City at Pittsburgh, KSNV-3.

Monday

* New York Giants at Minnesota, ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

 

