Here’s what NFL games are televised in Las Vegas this weekend

Just when you got used to a 16-game NFL weekend with five games on broadcast television, everything gets shaken up for Week 4.

For starters, this is the week of a byes and the first teams with a week off are Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Nine of the next 10 NFL weeks will have at least two teams taking a bye.

Second, this Thursday’s game marks the first of five Thursday games that only will be televised on the NFL Network. This week’s game is Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals.

The last oddity is that the Oakland Raiders have an interesting 10 a.m. game Sunday at Baltimore, but the Las Vegas market gets the Indianapolis Colts-Jacksonville Jaguars game in London at 6:30 a.m. instead.

Thursday

* Miami at Cincinnati, 5:25 p.m., NFLN.

Sunday

* Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 6:30 a.m., KLAS-8.

* Seattle at New York Jets, 10 a.m., KVVU-5.

* Dallas at San Francisco, KVVU-5.

* Kansas City at Pittsburgh, KSNV-3.

Monday

* New York Giants at Minnesota, ESPN, 5:15 p.m.