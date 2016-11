We’re entering Week 11 of the NFL season and if the playoffs started today, these are the teams that would qualify:

AFC

East: New England (7-2)

North: Baltimore (5-4)

South: Houston (6-3)

West: Kansas City (7-2)

Wild Card 1: Oakland (7-2)

Wild Card 2: Denver (7-3)

NFC

East: Dallas (8-1)

North: Detroit (5-4)

South: Atlanta (6-4).

West: Seattle (6-2-1).

Wild Card 1: New York Giants (6-3)

Wild Card 2: Washington (5-3-1).

Source: NFL.com.