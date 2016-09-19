Posted 

How to watch Eagles at Bears Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

Philadelphia Eagles' Ryan Mathews (24) and Carson Wentz (11) celebrate after Matthews' touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Michael Perez/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
Week 2 of the NFL season continues tonight with Monday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles make a visit to Soldier Field in Chicago to face the Bears.

The Eagles enter the game off a Week 1 win, 29-10 over the Cleveland Browns while the Bears enter the game off a 23-14 loss against the Houston Texans in the first week.

In the last three meetings between the two teams, the Bears have come away with two of the victories.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Who: Eagles at Bears

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

If you’re not able to catch it on TV or online from home, you can always head down to one of the Eagles or Bears team bars in the valley.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 

