How to watch Jets-Cardinals Monday Night Football tonight in Las Vegas

Week 6 of the NFL season features the New York Jets traveling to face the Arizona Cardinals tonight for Monday Night Football.

The Jets (1-4) enter tonight’s game on a three-game losing skid and just one victory on the season that came in Week 2 over the Buffalo Bills.

Arizona (2-3) enters the matchup off a Week 5 win on the road over the San Francisco 49ers.

The two sides haven’t faced each other for four seasons, and in the last three meetings between the two sides, the Jets have dominated with all three victories (2012, 2008, 2004).

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: University of Phoenix Stadium, Phoenix

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required), NFL Game Pass (listen live, subscription required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

If you can’t catch tonight’s game from home on television or online, the valley does offer a slew of NFL team bars where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

