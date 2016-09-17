Posted 

How to watch Week 3 of college football games on TV in Las Vegas

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A packed day of college football is back Saturday, and there are plenty of games airing on TV in Las Vegas.

11 games kick off early at 9 a.m. while four games kick off in primetime between 7 and 8 p.m. But don’t worry, there are plenty more throughout the day to catch, too.

Here all all the games you could watch Saturday in Las Vegas:

9 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., KVMY-12

Florida State at Louisville, 9 a.m., KTNV-13/ABC

Miami at Appalachian State, 9 a.m., ESPN

North Dakota State at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN2

South Carolina State at Clemson, 9 a.m., FSWPT

Temple at Penn State, 9 a.m., BTN

Kansas at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPNU

New Mexico at Rutgers, 9 a.m., ESPNews

Iowa State at Texas Christian, 9 a.m., FS1

Akron at Marshall, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Ohio at Tennessee, 9 a.m., SECN

11 a.m.

Idaho at Washington State, 11 a.m., PAC12

Florida Atlantic at Kansas State, 11:30 a.m., FSW

Noon

UNLV at Central Michigan, noon, ESPN 3

Alabama at Mississippi, 12:30 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS

Florida International at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m., KVMY-12

Oregon at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC

Pittsburgh at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

James Madison at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., FSWPT

Colorado at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., BTN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

San Diego State at Northern Illinois, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Illinois, 1 p.m., ESPNews

East Carolina at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN

2 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m., FCSP

Idaho State at Oregon State, 2 p.m., PAC12

4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi State at Louisiana State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 4 p.m., FCSA

Maryland at Central Florida, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., KSNV-3/NBC

Ohio State at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX

North Texas at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia at Missouri, 4:30 p.m., SECN

5 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 5 p.m., BTN

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 5 p.m., FCSC

Portland State at Washington, 5 p.m., PAC12

Southern California at Stanford, 5:05 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC

6 p.m.

Buffalo at UNR, 6 p.m., KBAD-AM (920)

7 p.m.

UCLA at Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

Texas at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Utah at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

8 p.m.

Hawaii at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC12

Full weekend sports TV and radio listings can be found here while only local weekend sports listings can be found here.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 

