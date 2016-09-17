How to watch Week 3 of college football games on TV in Las Vegas

A packed day of college football is back Saturday, and there are plenty of games airing on TV in Las Vegas.

11 games kick off early at 9 a.m. while four games kick off in primetime between 7 and 8 p.m. But don’t worry, there are plenty more throughout the day to catch, too.

Here all all the games you could watch Saturday in Las Vegas:

9 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., KVMY-12

Florida State at Louisville, 9 a.m., KTNV-13/ABC

Miami at Appalachian State, 9 a.m., ESPN

North Dakota State at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN2

South Carolina State at Clemson, 9 a.m., FSWPT

Temple at Penn State, 9 a.m., BTN

Kansas at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPNU

New Mexico at Rutgers, 9 a.m., ESPNews

Iowa State at Texas Christian, 9 a.m., FS1

Akron at Marshall, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Ohio at Tennessee, 9 a.m., SECN

11 a.m.

Idaho at Washington State, 11 a.m., PAC12

Florida Atlantic at Kansas State, 11:30 a.m., FSW

Noon

UNLV at Central Michigan, noon, ESPN 3

Alabama at Mississippi, 12:30 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS

Florida International at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m., KVMY-12

Oregon at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC

Pittsburgh at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

James Madison at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., FSWPT

Colorado at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., BTN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

San Diego State at Northern Illinois, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Illinois, 1 p.m., ESPNews

East Carolina at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN

2 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m., FCSP

Idaho State at Oregon State, 2 p.m., PAC12

4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi State at Louisiana State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 4 p.m., FCSA

Maryland at Central Florida, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., KSNV-3/NBC

Ohio State at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX

North Texas at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia at Missouri, 4:30 p.m., SECN

5 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 5 p.m., BTN

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 5 p.m., FCSC

Portland State at Washington, 5 p.m., PAC12

Southern California at Stanford, 5:05 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC

6 p.m.

Buffalo at UNR, 6 p.m., KBAD-AM (920)

7 p.m.

UCLA at Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

Texas at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Utah at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

8 p.m.

Hawaii at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC12

