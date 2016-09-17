How to watch Week 3 of college football games on TV in Las Vegas

A packed day of college football is back Saturday, and there are plenty of games airing on TV in Las Vegas.
11 games kick off early at 9 a.m. while four games kick off in primetime between 7 and 8 p.m. But don’t worry, there are plenty more throughout the day to catch, too.
Here all all the games you could watch Saturday in Las Vegas:
9 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., KVMY-12
Florida State at Louisville, 9 a.m., KTNV-13/ABC
Miami at Appalachian State, 9 a.m., ESPN
North Dakota State at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN2
South Carolina State at Clemson, 9 a.m., FSWPT
Temple at Penn State, 9 a.m., BTN
Kansas at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPNU
New Mexico at Rutgers, 9 a.m., ESPNews
Iowa State at Texas Christian, 9 a.m., FS1
Akron at Marshall, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Ohio at Tennessee, 9 a.m., SECN
11 a.m.
Idaho at Washington State, 11 a.m., PAC12
Florida Atlantic at Kansas State, 11:30 a.m., FSW
Noon
UNLV at Central Michigan, noon, ESPN 3
Alabama at Mississippi, 12:30 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS
Florida International at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m., KVMY-12
Oregon at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC
Pittsburgh at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
James Madison at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., FSWPT
Colorado at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., BTN
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
San Diego State at Northern Illinois, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
1 p.m.
Western Michigan at Illinois, 1 p.m., ESPNews
East Carolina at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN
2 p.m.
South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m., FCSP
Idaho State at Oregon State, 2 p.m., PAC12
4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN
Mississippi State at Louisiana State, 4 p.m., ESPN2
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 4 p.m., FCSA
Maryland at Central Florida, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Michigan State at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., KSNV-3/NBC
Ohio State at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX
North Texas at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia at Missouri, 4:30 p.m., SECN
5 p.m.
Duke at Northwestern, 5 p.m., BTN
Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 5 p.m., FCSC
Portland State at Washington, 5 p.m., PAC12
Southern California at Stanford, 5:05 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC
6 p.m.
Buffalo at UNR, 6 p.m., KBAD-AM (920)
7 p.m.
UCLA at Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
Texas at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Utah at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
8 p.m.
Hawaii at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC12
Full weekend sports TV and radio listings can be found here while only local weekend sports listings can be found here.
