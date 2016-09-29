Posted 

Ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, others inducted into Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame

Ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, others inducted into Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame

web1_2015-01-18t232939z_1_mtzeb1iebxfep_rtrfipp_800_fbn-packers-seahawks_7112121.jpg
January 18, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the second half in the NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, others inducted into Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame

web1_lynch2_7112121.jpg
Sep 13, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) on the sidelines in the game against the St. Louis Rams during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

The Las Vegas Bowl announced Thursday that former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, broadcaster Brent Musburger and founder Rob Dondero were inducted as the event’s second hall of fame class.

The 2016 bowl its 25th and is scheduled for Dec. 17.

The inaugural class, inducted five years ago, was former NFL running back Steven Jackson, quarterback Anthony Calvillo, former coach John Robinson and founder Rossi Ralenkotter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 