Ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, others inducted into Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame

The Las Vegas Bowl announced Thursday that former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, broadcaster Brent Musburger and founder Rob Dondero were inducted as the event’s second hall of fame class.

We'd like to announce that inductees to the #LVBowl's 2nd Hall of Fame class are Brent Musburger, Marshawn Lynch & Rob Dondero (pictured)! pic.twitter.com/CQRQcmmzad — Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) September 29, 2016

The 2016 bowl its 25th and is scheduled for Dec. 17.

The inaugural class, inducted five years ago, was former NFL running back Steven Jackson, quarterback Anthony Calvillo, former coach John Robinson and founder Rossi Ralenkotter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.