Liberty takes over second half to claim Southeast title

Liberty football coach Rich Muraco intended to try to take advantage of his team’s depth and wear down Basic by going to a power running formation to start the second half.

Instead, the Patriots sprinted to an easy win.

Ethan Dedeaux scored on a 79-yard run on Liberty’s first offensive play of the second half, and the Patriots rolled to a 51-15 road win over the Wolves to claim the Southeast League championship.

“Their guys have got to play both ways, and we’re fortunate enough to have guys play one way,” Muraco said. “So we knew coming out in the second half if we could get in our heavy set and run the ball, wear them down even more, we’d probably take control of the game.”

Second-ranked Liberty (8-1, 5-0 Southeast) led 23-15 at the half, but it took no time for the Patriots to show their dominance. After Dedeaux’s long touchdown run, Darion Acohido returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown, and Liberty had extended its lead to 37-15 after running just one second-half offensive play.

“He’s amazing,” Muraco said of Acohido, who later scored on a 7-yard run. “He’s so good. He can do everything. He can run the ball, he can catch, return punts. I think he’s scored basically every way you can this season. I can’t say enough good things about him. Plus he’s got like a 4.7 GPA. I hope some big-time schools looking at him.”

Chance Faitau scored on a 7-yard run on the next possession to push the lead to 44-15 with 5:59 to go in the third quarter.

That was more than enough cushion for the Patriots, who were dominant on defense. Liberty held No. 6 Basic (6-3, 3-2) to negative-18 rushing yards in the game and forced four turnovers.

“Our defense is good,” Muraco said. “When we align and run our right assingments, they’re very talented and fast and physical. Pretty much all year against in-state teams, we’ve held them to two touchdowns or less. I’m proud of those guys.”

Liberty was dominant early, taking a 23-0 lead after Kenyon Oblad’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Powell with 8:53 to go in the first half.

But Basic responded with a pair of touchdowns to cut it to a one-score game. Aaron McAllister hit a wide-open Patrick Lustin for an 8-yard TD pass, and McAllister added a 15-yard TD run on an option keeper that made it 23-15 with 2:48 to go in the half.

But the second half was all Liberty as the Patriots won their sixth league title in the past seven seasons.

“That never gets old, ” Muraco said. “Winning and winning championships and putting banners up in the gym. We’re excited and the community’s excited. It’s the first step we need to take to get our ultimate goal. Next is hopefully a regional championship. That’s next on our plate.”

Oblad completed 18 of 39 passes for 295 yards and two TDs. Dedeaux added five catches for 127 yards, including a 65-yard TD catch on the game’s opening drive.

McAllister completed 19 of 37 passes for 179 yards but was intercepted three times.

Both Liberty and Basic earned home games for the first round of the Sunrise Region playoffs, which begin next week.

