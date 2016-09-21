Productive Liberty receiver Acohido stays under the radar

Here is a quick bit of statistical data that might come as a shock: Since the start of the 2015 prep football season, no player in Southern Nevada has more receptions than Liberty’s Darion Acohido.

Not Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey, who is headed to Ohio State.

Not playmaker Savon Scarver of Centennial.

Not even Acohido’s more heralded teammate Ethan Dedeaux, a San Diego State commit.

Often overlooked, and definitely underappreciated, the 5-foot-9-inch Acohido will have another chance to display his talent against high-level competition when Liberty (3-0) travels to Corona, California, to take on Centennial at 7 p.m Friday in a matchup of nationally ranked teams.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Acohido said before practice Tuesday. “It’s another time we can prove ourselves, individually and as a team. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Acohido led the area with 57 receptions as a junior and was a second-team all-Northeast League and honorable mention all-state pick. This season, he has 24 catches for 424 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots, ranked No. 21 in USA Today’s Super 25 poll.

“Nobody works harder than Darion. He holds all the weight-lifting records for receivers and (defensive backs) in our school history,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “He’s just so hard to handle in a one-on-one situation. He’s so shifty. He’s somebody who is a leader on the team because of his work ethic and the other kids rally around behind him.”

Acohido has offers from Adams State (Colorado), Columbia and Princeton. He also is drawing interest from Montana, Northern Arizona and other Football Championship Subdivision schools.

“I see getting degree from (an Ivy League school) and also playing football as a dream,” Acohido said. “I’m just trying to focus on the season and take it game by game.”

Centennial (3-1) is ranked No. 12 by USA Today, with its lone setback a 50-49 shootout against No. 2 IMG Academy (Florida). The Huskies’ secondary features UCLA commit Jaylen Shaw.

“One of the reasons why we want to play great out-of-state teams is so that kids can showcase their abilities against the best in the country,” Muraco said. “If you can play well against a Westlake from Texas or a Centennial-Corona from California, that’s going to carry a little more weight.”

LINDSEY ELIGIBLE

Gorman’s Lindsey, who has yet to play for the Gaels this season, has been granted eligibility by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, according to NIAA assistant director Donnie Nelson.

Lindsey announced his transfer from Bishop Gorman to Centennial-Corona (California) in February, but returned to Gorman in August. He has been out with a shoulder injury suffered in a preseason scrimmage.

Gorman (4-0) opens Southwest League play Friday when it hosts Bonanza and meets nationally ranked St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) on Sept. 30.

WILMORE SELECTS AGGIES

Centennial senior point guard Pam Wilmore made an oral commitment to New Mexico State, and the first day she can sign a letter of intent is Nov. 9.

The 5-foot-6-inch Wilmore was a second-team all-state selection as a junior after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight Class 4A (then Division I) state title. She averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals last season.

