Posted 

Week 8: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

Week 8: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

web1_462540881_7219311.jpg
(Thinkstock)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Editors note: each week we’ll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player of the Week poll. This week’s poll will end at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees for Week 8 of high school football.

Cimarron-Memorial running back Tyree Riley broke the three century-mark with a 305-yard outing on Friday night. He added two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the Spartans, who fell to 1-5 after losing to Faith Lutheran, 57-20.

Malik Lindsey carried Shadow Ridge to a surprise victory over Centennial on Friday night. Lindsey rushed 32 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns and helped the Mustangs account for 486 rushing yards.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer had a nice outing for the Crusaders, completing 14 of 22 attempts for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-20 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Moapa Valley’sDayton Wolfley had a big game on both sides of the ball, finishing with three catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and three interceptions on defense in his team’s 66-19 thrashing of Del Sol on Friday night.

Spring Mountain’sLaShawn Young scored in all three phases on Friday, finishing with two receiving touchdowns, a 55-yard punt return score and an 80-yard interception return touchdown in his team’s 61-6 victory over Tonopah.

Vote below:

 
 