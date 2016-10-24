Week 9: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

Editors note: each week we’ll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player of the Week poll. This week’s poll will end at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees for Week 9 of high school football.

— Sunrise Mountain quarterback Stephen Wright was spectacular in defeat with 310 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 52-49 loss to Cheyenne.

— Arbor View fullback/linbacker Andrew Wagner starred on Thursday night football with 13 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown. Wagner also had an impressive high-point interception on defense in a 55-21 victory over Legacy.

— Legacy running back Samuel Turner continues to stockpile the stats. He had 21 carries for 277 yards and two touchdowns against Arbor View and has 1,431 rushing yards this season.

— Foothill’sJoel Heintz helped spark a 37-35 upset victory over Basic with 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

— Bonanza running back Ricardo Hill shined in the Bengals’ 42-14 win over Del Sol with 18 carries for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

