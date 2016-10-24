Posted 

Week 9: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

Week 9: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

Editors note: each week we’ll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player of the Week poll. This week’s poll will end at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees for Week 9 of high school football.

Sunrise Mountain quarterback Stephen Wright was spectacular in defeat with 310 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 52-49 loss to Cheyenne.

Arbor View fullback/linbacker Andrew Wagner starred on Thursday night football with 13 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown. Wagner also had an impressive high-point interception on defense in a 55-21 victory over Legacy.

Legacy running back Samuel Turner continues to stockpile the stats. He had 21 carries for 277 yards and two touchdowns against Arbor View and has 1,431 rushing yards this season.

Foothill’sJoel Heintz helped spark a 37-35 upset victory over Basic with 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Bonanza running back Ricardo Hill shined in the Bengals’ 42-14 win over Del Sol with 18 carries for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

