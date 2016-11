Adam Antolin defeated Damacio Page to advance to the quarterfinals of TUF 24. However, he fell short against Hiromasa Ogikubo, taking a decision loss.

Following the setback, Antolin reflected on what went wrong, what he plans to improve upon and how much he’ll use the loss to motivate him.

The winner of the Ultimate Fighter season 24 tournament will trade leather with the reigning UFC flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson.