Gastelum-Cerrone fight scratched after UFC 205 weigh-ins — VIDEOS

The early morning, official weigh-ins for UFC 205 weren’t short of drama. The New York State Athletic Commission has a rule that if a fighter misses weight, their opponent must weigh-in within five pounds of his weight for the fight to be official.

Donald Cerrone weighed in at 170.4 lbs. However, his opponent Kelvin Gastelum was reportedly overweight at 180-pounds and wouldn’t be able to make 175-pounds to be able to fight. So, the welterweight tilt was scratched from the card.

Thiago Alves tipped the scales at 162.6 for his lightweight collision with Jim Miller. He was fined 20-percent of his purse for the miss. For the fight to be on, Miller weighed in at 157.6-pounds.

Tim Kennedy’s bout with Rashad Evans fell through earlier this week due to medical reasons on Evans’ end. Kennedy weighed in to able to collect his show money.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza also hit the scales. He will not compete at UFC 205. The Brazilian traveled to New York City as a backup opponent in the event that Chris Weidman or Yoel Romero had to back out of their contest. Per the UFC’s Vice President of Public Relations Dave Sholler, Souza weighed in at 189-pounds to make sure he collected his promised show money, though he won’t compete at the event.

All fighters competing in title fights hit their marks and their championship tilts are official.

