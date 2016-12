MMA is a growing sport around the world. For MMA bantamweight Adam Acquaviva, choosing a bout in China on Dec. 7th proved to be the best option for him once his contract ended with World Series of Fighting.

Acquaviva, a Las Vegan training out of Syndicate MMA, will compete with Kunlun Fight on Dec. 7th. At the time of the interview, he was not certain who his opponent would be.

