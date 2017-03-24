CoveringTheCage
Posted 

MMA referee John McCarthy talks taking points and new rules — VIDEO

MMA referee John McCarthy talks taking points and new rules (Heidi Fang/las Vegas Review-Journal)

John McCarthy raises the arm of Dan Henderson, who defeated Tim Boetsch during UFC Fight Night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La., on June 6, 2015. (Derick E. Hingle/USA Today Sports)

By Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Review-Journal

MMA referee “Big” John McCarthy helped to shape the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts back in 2001. On Jan. 1, 2017, some of those rules were amended. McCarthy explains how some rules are still misinterpreted and attempts to clarify what they should mean.

The longtime referee also tries to explain when points should and shouldn’t be taken from a fighter when he or she commits a foul.

