MMA referee John McCarthy talks taking points and new rules — VIDEO

MMA referee “Big” John McCarthy helped to shape the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts back in 2001. On Jan. 1, 2017, some of those rules were amended. McCarthy explains how some rules are still misinterpreted and attempts to clarify what they should mean.

The longtime referee also tries to explain when points should and shouldn’t be taken from a fighter when he or she commits a foul.

Check out the video above.

