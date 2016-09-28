CoveringTheCage
ONE Championship’s Victor Cui has high expectations for 2017 — VIDEO

Victor Cui talks about ONE Championship (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Founded in 2011, ONE Championship has worked hard over the past five years become Asia’s largest mixed martial arts promotion. As it continues to grow, CEO and owner Victor Cui hopes to broaden their audience. In the coming year, he wants the promotion to hold events in Vietnam and Japan. They are also expanding in China as well.

In this interview, Cui explains how new partnerships have helped the brand to reach new fans, the growth of MMA in Asia and where ONE Championship will go in 2017. Also, he discusses the popularity of their welterweight champion Ben Askren and when he expects him to defend his belt.

 

