Ryan Couture wouldn’t agree to a fight until he was 100 percent healthy — VIDEO

Ryan Couture, a lightweight competing in Bellator MMA, saw a four-fight win streak snapped when he was knocked out by Patricky Freire in his last outing. After the loss, Couture was diagnosed with a concussion by his doctor.

Since that setback occurred in January, Couture admitted he was cautious about how he approached training. He also said he wanted to make sure he was fully recovered before accepting a fight.

At Bellator 162, Couture will square off with Goiti Yamauchi. The fight will take place at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 21st.