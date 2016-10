It’s not often that Ultimate Fighter filming wraps up and all the fighters keep in touch, train, and even live together all over again. But for The Ultimate Fighter season 24’s Team Cejudo, it would seem that their passion for MMA has brought them together at Combat Sports Academy in Northern California.

In his weekly vlog, Adam Antolin discusses what kept Team Cejudo together and what it’s like to work with their coach during his training camp for his Dec. 3rd fight against Joseph Benavidez.