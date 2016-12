Ahead of fighting on Dec. 3rd at The Palms, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson squared off with title challenger Tim Elliott, the TUF coaches Joseph Benavidez and Henry Cejudo stared each other down, Gray Maynard sized up Ryan Hall, and Jake Ellenberger and Jorge Masvidal had an intense faceoff as well.

The Ultimate Fighter season 24 main event will pit the tournament winner, Elliott, against Johnson. Johnson is putting flyweight title on the line for the ninth time.