UFC 209 staredowns — VIDEO

Fighters from the UFC 209 main card and a featured preliminary bout squared off at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday ahead of the Saturday card.

Sparks flew in the co-main event face off. In that bout, Khabib Nurmagomedov will face off with Tony Ferguson for the UFC interim lightweight belt. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will trade leather with Stephen Thompson in a title rematch.

