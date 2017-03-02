CoveringTheCage
Posted 

UFC 209 staredowns — VIDEO

UFC 209 staredowns — VIDEO

video_8090736_0.mov
UFC 209 fight week staredowns (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC 209 staredowns — VIDEO

web1_ufc209_staredowns_8090736.jpg
Fighters from the UFC 209 card engage in staredowns at media day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Mar. 2, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Fighters from the UFC 209 main card and a featured preliminary bout squared off at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday ahead of the Saturday card.

Sparks flew in the co-main event face off. In that bout, Khabib Nurmagomedov will face off with Tony Ferguson for the UFC interim lightweight belt. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will trade leather with Stephen Thompson in a title rematch.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 