UFC’s Kevin Lee doesn’t think Mustafaev can ‘hang’ with him

After a day of training NASCAR drivers at The Ultimate Fighter gym, UFC lightweight Kevin Lee talked about his upcoming fight and what he’s learned from training with Uriah Hall.

Training out of Las Vegas, Lee is expected to travel to Belfast in Northern Ireland to compete at UFC Fight 99 on Nov. 19th. He’ll square off with Magomed Mustafaev on the fight card. Lee has posted recent wins over Efrain Escudero and Jake Matthews, respectively, and will be on the hunt for his third straight victory.

