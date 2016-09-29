CoveringTheCage
WSOF’s Magalhaes: I’ve fought guys who are better than David Branch — VIDEO

Vinny Magalhaes will challenge World Series of Fighting light heavyweight champion David Branch for the belt at WSOF 33 on Oct. 7th. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @heidifang

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

At World Series of Fighting 33, Vinny Magalhaes will seek his third MMA title belt. He’ll challenge WSOF’s first two-division champion David Branch in the co-main event. Branch currently holds the middleweight and light heavyweight belt.

Magalhaes has previously held titles with M-1 Global and Titan Fighting Championships. He earned his way to a title shot by defeating Matt Hamill and most recently, Jake Heun.

Training out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Magalhaes is confident that his experience will give him an edge in his upcoming showdown. The 32-year-old also thinks his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills will be too much for Branch to handle.

WSOF 33 will take place at the Kansas City Memorial Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 7th. The six-fight main card will air on NBC Sports Network.

 

