Bay Area reaction to possibly losing Oakland Raiders

What Oakland and Bay Area notables said about the Nevada Legislature’s approval of funding for a new football stadium that would be the new home of the Oakland Raiders.

Ray Ratto, Comcast SportsNet Bay Area:

Mark Davis wants to leave, has wanted to leave for at least a year if not more, has had no direct conversations with any of Oakland’s power brokers in months while being very active in the attempt to move the team to Nevada, and is too far down the road with Vegas to do anything other than wait for the NFL owners meeting that will decide his short-term and long-term fates. …

The Vegas plan has continued apace, with the Nevada legislature’s decision to kick in (or cave, depending on your view of public extortion for private stadiums), and unless the owners either tell Davis he’s not getting the 24 votes required to move or offer him terms he finds intolerable, and then the San Diego Chargers lose their own stadium initiative and decide to pick up their option on the smaller half of Stan Kroenke’s Los Angeles plant, there is no reason for Davis to change his mind.

Scott McKibben, head of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority:

“At the end of the day we don’t spend a lot of time worrying about what’s happening in Las Vegas. We need to get this done in the next couple of months, (before) the owners meeting.”

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask:

“I believe that there is a deal to be made in Oakland … if the team chooses to commit its resources to pursuing such a deal. I also believe that it is a distinct possibility that the team will instead opt to move to Las Vegas.”

Bay Area Council president and CEO Jim Wunderman:

“This vote changes nothing. We’re not giving up on keeping the Raiders in the Bay Area. We believe absolutely there is support here to keep the Raiders here. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is committed to finding a path forward that can provide the city a good deal and the Raiders the quality facility they need. The NFL says it believes the Raiders should stay here. And millions of fans around the region and throughout Northern California want to keep the Raiders here. We’re not throwing in our cards just yet.”

Oakland Athletics team president Michael Crowley:

“We wish them the best of luck in their quest for a new stadium. We remain focused on our efforts solely in Oakland.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf:

“There is a long and complicated history between this team and this city. … We’ve learned from the mistakes of the past and we won’t repeat them. … Oakland is neither rolling over, nor giving up. … Now is the time for everyone in our region to pull together to show the NFL and the Raiders that their future is in Oakland.”