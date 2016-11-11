Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon’s 5K set for Saturday

The first race of Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon weekend will begin on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with a 5K at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with live music before, during and after the race.

This is the third year of the 5K and event officials are expecting around 9,500 participants. As of Thursday, around 9,300 had signed up.

Registration will close on Saturday at 4 p.m. or at when it sells out.

Two years ago, there were around 5,000 racers. Last year, it was just under 8,000, marking significant growth this year. About 5,300 are participating in the remix challenge, meaning they will run again on Sunday in either the marathon, half marathon or 10K.

More than 45,000 runners are expected to participate in the four races, with around a combined 30,500 in the marathon and half marathon on Sunday.

