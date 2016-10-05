UNLV’s Cheickna Dembele cleared to play by the NCAA

UNLV freshman center Cheickna Dembele was declared eligible by the NCAA Clearinghouse on Wednesday.

The African native was waiting for the NCAA to approve his transcripts.

“I’m very pleased the process has been completed,” coach Marvin Menzies said. “I never had any real concerns it wouldn’t be. Like in business, sometimes you have to go through the process, and this was one of those times. Now we need to get his health back up to speed, and I’m excited to get him back on the floor.”

Dembele is out for a few weeks with an injured right heel.

The 6-foot-11-inch player was a big get for Menzies and his staff. Dembele also was recruited by Michigan State, Syracuse and Missouri among other schools.

