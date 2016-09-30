Fresno State vs. UNLV: position-by-position breakdown

QUARTERBACK

This matchup was thrown for a loop when it was announced UNLV starter Johnny Stanton was out with a knee injury. Redshirt freshman Dalton Sneed will start in his stead, with only one career pass attempt to his name. Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil has completed 51 percent of his passes this season with six touchdowns and three picks.

Edge: Fresno State

RUNNING BACK

The Bulldogs top two running backs, Dontel James and Dejonte O’Neal, have combined for 303 net rushing yards this season with three touchdowns. Rebels back Lexington Thomas has 453 yards on his own and six touchdowns, and there’s little indication the Fresno State front will be able to stop him.

Edge: UNLV

RECEIVERS

The Bulldogs have been able to spread the ball around this year, as three of their wideouts have over 250 receiving yards. Devonte Boyd is the only UNLV receiver over that mark with 283 yards, with almost half of those (135) coming in the Rebels first game against Jackson State.

Edge: Fresno State

OFFENSIVE LINE

Sneed at least has the luxury of knowing he should be well protected in his first start. UNLV has surrendered two sacks this season, in part because of a powerful running game that’s averaging 250 yards per contest. Virgil isn’t in the same boat, as Fresno State has given up 13 sacks this year for minus-84 yards.

Edge: UNLV

DEFENSIVE LINE

The Rebels haven’t had a distinct advantage on the defensive front all season, but that could change against the Bulldogs. Fresno State has seven sacks this season, but allows a gaudy 261 rushing yards per game to opponents. That’s the seventh-worst average in the FBS.

Edge: UNLV

LINEBACKER

Both team’s leading tacklers are relatively even, as UNLV’s Tau Lotulelei has 33 tackles this season and Jeff Camilli has 32 for the Bulldogs. Fresno State’s linebacker unit as a whole has more production this season, but it’s difficult to tell whether that’s due to skill or a defensive line that’s letting opposing players through.

Edge: Push

SECONDARY

When teams throw the ball against Fresno State, they usually succeed. The Bulldogs’ opponents average 7.85 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 96th in the FBS. Fresno State has also allowed 10 passing touchdowns, which is tied for 118th in the country.

Edge: UNLV

SPECIAL TEAMS

Both teams are near the bottom of the FBS in net punting average and near the middle when it comes to kick returns. The Bulldogs have a distinct advantage in the punt return game though, as UNLV is fourth-worst in the country in average return. Fresno State is 5-for-5 on field goals while UNLV is 3-for-3.

Edge: Fresno State

INTANGIBLES

The Rebels are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and head on the road for their following two games. Even with a backup quarterback starting UNLV should know it needs to win this game to show it’s making progress as a program this season.

Edge: UNLV

HANDICAPPER’S TAKE

Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com): UNLV 29, Fresno State 27 — Mountain West sources report UNLV plans to unveil Darth Vader-like all-black outfits this week, though the Rebels might be better advised to go for the Claude Rains’ Invisible Man look after humbling home loss to Idaho. Meanwhile, visiting Fresno backers might opt for Donny & Marie at the Flamingo instead of Sam Boyd Stadium after the Bulldogs blew a 31-0 lead against Tulsa. The injury to scatter-armed junior college quarterback Stanton might not be a major negative for UNLV, but tough to lay significant poitns with redshirt freshman quarterback Sneed making first start.

