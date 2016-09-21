UNLV football-Idaho game will be broadcast live on Twitter

Good news, Rebels fans, you’ll be able to watch UNLV football on Twitter this weekend.

Yes, that’s right. Along with being streamed on the Mountain West Network, fans will be able to catch UNLV’s football game against Idaho live on Twitter.

The Mountain West and Campus Insiders have partnered with the social media giant to show MWC games live this season. This week, the Rebels get the spotlight at 6 p.m., when they meet the Vandals at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Cable credentials won’t be required and you don’t even need to have a Twitter account.

Mountain West games aren’t the only games being broadcast on Twitter this season — many of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games are being broadcast live on Twitter.

Fans will be able to find the game broadcast by visiting @UNLVAthletics’ account or following this link.

Tony Cordasco and former Rebel quarterback Caleb Herring will call the game.

