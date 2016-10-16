Alexandra Kaui back in the swing for UNLV

Alexandra Kaui went to Oklahoma in 2013 with dreams of winning the national championship, and nearly accomplished that goal as a freshman.

But problems down the stretch of the NCAA championship kept her from the individual title, and instead prompted her Sooners coaches to change her swing.

That began a downward slide for Kaui, who after her sophomore year realized she needed to return to Las Vegas and play for UNLV and get instruction from her local swing coach, Mike Davis.

“We worked very closely together in everything he was doing with Alex to help her come back, to help her confidence, and so it was really a team effort between the two of us,” coach Amy Bush-Herzer said. “One of the things that I really did a lot of was telling her that I believed in her because I think that was something she hasn’t gotten a lot of in a lifetime.”

Kaui, who went to Green Valley High School, overcame a slow start in her first season with the Rebels and went on to become the Mountain West individual champion in the spring. She also qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open.

And now Kaui is trying to repeat her individual honor as well as help the Rebels capture the team conference championship for the second year in a row.

“If I can win it once, why can’t I win it twice?” Kaui asked. “I feel very confident in myself because not only did I win conference, but after that, I made it to the Open. This is my last year of college. I better at least walk out of here with a bang along with my diploma.”

It won’t be easy, however, for Kaui to top last season.

She won the conference tournament championship with a 4-under par, and the five-stroke victory was the largest in Mountain West history.

“From a confidence level, it’s incredible what it did for her,” Bush-Herzer said. “It was different when she played the Mountain West and won it. She had a different walk about her. She had a different confidence level. Her shoulders were back, her head was high and she was ready to go because she knew what she was there to do.”

Playing in the U.S. Women’s Open also was an important experience for Kaui. She was able to see the top competition up close and how those players went about their business.

Kaui shot 76-79 for an 11-over at CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, California, and missed the cut.

“She shot 2-over in her first round at the U.S. Women’s Open,” Bush-Herzer said. “In practice rounds, she played with Michelle Wie, Lexi Thompson, the eventual winner, Brittany Lang. What a cool experience for that kid to be able to go through that.”

Kaui hopes to join those players on a full-time basis, and she already has thought about what she needs to do to be a successful pro.

“When you’re on Tour, it’s your rent check,” Kaui said. “I’m trying to mentally prepare myself for that. I’ve been thinking about it for so long.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — The Lady Rebels are having a fan-friendly event to get to know the team Oct. 22 at Mendenhall Center. Doors open at 9:45 a.m., and the “Season Tip-Off” begins at 10 a.m. The team will scrimmage, have shooting contests and be available for a question-and-answer session with fans. UNLV’s season opener is Nov. 11 against Concordia at 4 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

WOMEN’S SOCCER — UNLV was honored by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America for having a team GPA of at least 3.0 the last academic year. The Rebels had a 3.16 team GPA.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow on Twitter: @markanderson65