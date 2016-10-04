UNLV setter Alexis Patterson earns Mountain West honors

Alexis Patterson was selected the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week, after leading the Rebels in assists and digs in two conference wins on the road over the weekend.

Patterson had 102 assists and 30 digs as UNLV won at Fresno State and at San Jose State to improve to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in league play.

She recorded 54 assists and 15 digs at Fresno State, and also hit .625 with six kills. Two days later at San Jose State, she had 48 assists and 15 digs to go along with eight blocks. Her 15 digs in each game matched her career high.

The Phoenix native was also named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week in September. She is one of three Rebels players to earn weekly recognition this season, along with Elsa Descamps and Bree Hammel.

Thanks to UNLV’s hot start, the program is one of three non-Power Five schools to make the top 15 in this week’s RPI. The Rebels are listed at No. 15.