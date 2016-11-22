How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Northern Arizona tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels return to the court tonight to host Northern Arizona in the Global Sports Classic at Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV enters the game off a 77-68 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday and a two-game win streak while Northern Arizona enters the match 1-4 on the season most recently off a loss to Washington.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to catch the game:
Place: Thomas & Mack Center
Time: 7 p.m. PST
TV: Mountain West Network live stream
Online: UNLVRebels.com live stream
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
NEXT UP
(all times PST)
— vs. TCU, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
— vs. Western Kentucky or Washington, Saturday, 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.