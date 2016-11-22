How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Northern Arizona tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels return to the court tonight to host Northern Arizona in the Global Sports Classic at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV enters the game off a 77-68 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday and a two-game win streak while Northern Arizona enters the match 1-4 on the season most recently off a loss to Washington.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to catch the game:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online: UNLVRebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

— vs. TCU, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

— vs. Western Kentucky or Washington, Saturday, 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.