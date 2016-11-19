Position breakdown: Saturday night’s UNLV-Cal State Fullerton game

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Tre’ Coggins averages 27.0 points and is more than capable of carrying Cal State Fullerton to the victory. UNLV’s guards made progress in Wednesday’s 74-62 victory over UC Riverside, and they will need to build on that performance.

Edge: Cal State Fullerton

FRONTCOURT

UNLV outrebounded Riverside 46-32, collecting 20 on the offensive end, and should have an advantage against the Titans. Fullerton was outrebounded 36-19 by Washington on Thursday and outscored 39-32 in the lane.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

Cheickna Dembele was an immediate defensive force when he made his season debut against Riverside, but was limited to seven minutes as his right heel continues to heal. Dwayne Morgan’s return from hip surgery also was huge, and Ben Coupet Jr. produced eight points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes in his debut.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Beating Riverside was important from a confidence standpoint after the season-opening loss to South Alabama, and being at home is crucial, too. Fullerton played Thursday night in Seattle and traveled the next day. It could be a lot of wear on the Titans.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE:

UNLV -7½

