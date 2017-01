UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State on Jan. 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center will be at 7 p.m. and streamed on ESPN3.

That was the last remaining game time to be set on the Rebels’ schedule.

UNLV next hosts Boise State 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.