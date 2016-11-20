UNLV’s thoughts on its victory over Cal State Fullerton

What the UNLV basketball team said following its 77-68 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“I think that the lessons we’re teaching … I’d like them to embrace those lessons a little faster. Like offensively, I feel like we’re not getting out and pushing it and running on the wings as much as I like. We did have some pretty good fast-break opportunities where we got to the line. But we’re not doing it consistently enough.”

“They have bought in. They’re great kids. They’re not selfish. They’re good human beings. I love them all. I just want them to keep getting better so they can have no excuses at the end of the season, so they can feel like they had a successful season and they maximized their God-given talent. So that’s a process and that’s a journey and that’s what we’re working toward.”

“I do think we made a step forward in some areas, but particularly rebounding was one we were in challenged in tonight, getting outrebounded by 13 (40-27). But I always like to give the other team credit, especially when they deserve it. And you’re playing against some experienced guys that have played together for a little bit and a coach (Dedrique Taylor) who’s a seasoned guy and is in his fourth year and has his players playing pretty well.”

Guard Jovan Mooring

On holding Fullerton’s Tre’ Coggins to 17 points: “Just from watching him, you can tell he’s a real quick shooter. He’s a pretty good scorer. We try to make guys take tough shots, and I think we did a great job of rotating to him on the floor.”

Forward Dwayne Morgan

“I’ve seen a lot of growth (with this team) since the Bahamas trip (in August). I’ve seen a lot more growth this game compared to the first game at the Thomas & Mack compared to the first exhibitions, so it’s going in a positive direction.”

