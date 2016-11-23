UNLV’s thoughts on its victory over NAU Tuesday night

Quotes from the UNLV basketball team’s 110-71 victory over Northern Arizona on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

COACH MARVIN MENZIES

“Obviously a very good game for my boys. Did some really good things both sides of the ball. We just have to keep them playing really good basketball regardless of the score. To not know how many free throws at the very end of the game, that’s a little disturbing. Just little things like that. You can always pick things apart.”

“It’s always great when you can get everybody in the game. That’s what it’s all about. You’re only as strong as your weakest link, and to see Jaylan Ballou drive down the lane and get that layup in traffic was special. The kid works his tail off every day in practice. It was good to see Larry (Bush) get an assist. You just love kids, and when they bring it every day and they get a chance to do that in front of the fans, it’s always a special night.”

On the team getting 26 assists: “That was really fun to see. We talk about it a lot. We talk about how the better teams in the country are really sharing the ball. Especially early in the season, if you look at the top 15, 20 schools, their assist-to-turnover ratios are phenomenal. So we point those things out and say, ‘OK, if you want to be your best, then you’ve got to start playing that way.’ And they did it tonight.”

FORWARD TYRELL GREEN

On outrebounding NAU 50-34: “It’s a big emphasis, especially with CJ (Christian Jones) out for a little bit right now and Cheick (Cheickna Dembele) still not 100 percent. So we have to sacrifice and grab more boards. That’s what we’re going to have to do to win, especially when we go up against bigger teams. It’s going to be a key point for us.”

GUARD JALEN POYSER

On Djordjije Sljivancanin making 3 of 3 3-pointers and scoring 15 points: “In practice, he makes a lot of his 3s. He’s a very good shooter and very smart big. He just has to learn the game a little more. He’s a freshman. It was fun watching the whole team score.”

