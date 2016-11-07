An early look at UNLV’s next opponent: Wyoming Cowboys

Posted 

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen runs down the field for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen takes a snap in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Wyoming wide receiver Jake Maulhardt catches a pass in the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Boise State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday Oct. 29, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

Wyoming nose tackle Chase Appleby (57) knocks the ball away from Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien during an NCAA college football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday Oct. 29, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State in San Diego. (Denis Poroy, File/AP)

In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl urges his hime on during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State in San Diego. (Denis Poroy, File/AP)

Utah State quarterback Damion Hobbs attempts to tackle Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson as he runs down the field with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen runs down the field as Utah State cornerback Wesley Bailey attempts a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

Wyoming wide receiver Tanner Gentry runs down the field with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Nov.5, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs down the field as wide receivers Austin Conway (25) and Jake Maulhardt fend off tackles during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister (88) and wide receiver Tanner Gentry (4) celebrate in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Shannon Broderick/AP)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV’s football team (3-6, 2-3 Mountain West) will try to bounce back from its 30-24 loss to San Jose State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Wyoming. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cowboys:

Who: Wyoming Cowboys

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium

TV: Root Sports

Line: Wyoming -8½

Series: Wyoming leads 12-10

Last meeting: Wyoming 35, UNLV 28 (Nov. 28, 2015 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming)

2015 record: 2-10 (2-6 MW).

2016 record: 7-2 (5-0). Wins: Utah State (52-28), Boise State (30-28), UNR (42-34), Air Force (35-26), Colorado State (38-17), UC Davis (45-22), Northern Illinois (40-34, 3OT). Losses: Eastern Michigan (27-24), Nebraska (52-17).

Head coach: Craig Bohl (overall record: 117-52, 14th year; school record: 13-20, third year)

Returning starters: 9 offense, 8 defense.

Three players to watch: RB Brian Hill, QB Josh Allen, WR Tanner Gentry.

About the Cowboys:

— Wyoming, which recorded a late safety to upset then-No. 13 Boise State, has won five consecutive games, leads the Mountain Division and is off to its best start since 1998.

— Cowboys coach Craig Bohl guided North Dakota State to a 104-32 record in 11 seasons and won three consecutive Football Championship Subdivision titles before taking the job at Wyoming. The Cowboys went 6-18 in Bohl’s first two seasons before starting 7-2 this year.

— Hill, a junior, had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard run, in Saturday’s win over Utah State. He has two 200-yard rushing games this season, including a 289-yard, three-touchdown effort in a win at UNR. Hill is third in the nation in rushing (1298 yards) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (13).

— Hill rushed for 232 yards and had a 72-yard touchdown run in Wyoming’s 35-28 win over UNLV in last year’s season finale in Laramie.

— Cameron Coffman threw three touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 64-yard toss to Jacob Hollister with 2:20 left in the Cowboys’ 35-28 win over the Rebels last season.

— Allen threw for 261 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes and ran for another score in the win over Utah State, a week after throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-28 upset win over Boise State. In his last two outings, Allen is 34 of 57 for 535 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

— Allen, a 6-foot-5-inch, 222-pound sophomore, is 130-for-220 (59.1 percent) this season for 1884 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw five interceptions in a Sept. 10 loss at Nebraska, but has been picked off only three times in his last seven games.

— Gentry, a senior who had four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Utah State, leads the team in receptions (48), receiving yards (778) and touchdown catches (8).

 