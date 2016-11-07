An early look at UNLV’s next opponent: Wyoming Cowboys

UNLV’s football team (3-6, 2-3 Mountain West) will try to bounce back from its 30-24 loss to San Jose State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Wyoming. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cowboys:

Who: Wyoming Cowboys

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium

TV: Root Sports

Line: Wyoming -8½

Series: Wyoming leads 12-10

Last meeting: Wyoming 35, UNLV 28 (Nov. 28, 2015 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming)

2015 record: 2-10 (2-6 MW).

2016 record: 7-2 (5-0). Wins: Utah State (52-28), Boise State (30-28), UNR (42-34), Air Force (35-26), Colorado State (38-17), UC Davis (45-22), Northern Illinois (40-34, 3OT). Losses: Eastern Michigan (27-24), Nebraska (52-17).

Head coach: Craig Bohl (overall record: 117-52, 14th year; school record: 13-20, third year)

Returning starters: 9 offense, 8 defense.

Three players to watch: RB Brian Hill, QB Josh Allen, WR Tanner Gentry.

About the Cowboys:

— Wyoming, which recorded a late safety to upset then-No. 13 Boise State, has won five consecutive games, leads the Mountain Division and is off to its best start since 1998.

— Cowboys coach Craig Bohl guided North Dakota State to a 104-32 record in 11 seasons and won three consecutive Football Championship Subdivision titles before taking the job at Wyoming. The Cowboys went 6-18 in Bohl’s first two seasons before starting 7-2 this year.

— Hill, a junior, had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard run, in Saturday’s win over Utah State. He has two 200-yard rushing games this season, including a 289-yard, three-touchdown effort in a win at UNR. Hill is third in the nation in rushing (1298 yards) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (13).

— Hill rushed for 232 yards and had a 72-yard touchdown run in Wyoming’s 35-28 win over UNLV in last year’s season finale in Laramie.

— Cameron Coffman threw three touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 64-yard toss to Jacob Hollister with 2:20 left in the Cowboys’ 35-28 win over the Rebels last season.

— Allen threw for 261 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes and ran for another score in the win over Utah State, a week after throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-28 upset win over Boise State. In his last two outings, Allen is 34 of 57 for 535 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

— Allen, a 6-foot-5-inch, 222-pound sophomore, is 130-for-220 (59.1 percent) this season for 1884 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw five interceptions in a Sept. 10 loss at Nebraska, but has been picked off only three times in his last seven games.

— Gentry, a senior who had four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Utah State, leads the team in receptions (48), receiving yards (778) and touchdown catches (8).