Here’s how to watch UNLV Football at Boise State tonight

UNLV football plays its final regular season road game tonight traveling to face Mountain West Conference opponent Boise State in Idaho.

The Rebels (4-6, 3-3 Mountain West) enter tonight’s game off a upset, triple overtime victory, 69-66, over Wyoming last week at home. The Broncos (9-1), ranked No. 22 in college football, enter the matchup on a two-game win streak over conference opponents San Jose State and Hawaii.

In order for UNLV to be considered for a bowl game, they need to win at Boise tonight and then at home next week to finish out the regular season. Boise State is two regular-season wins and one conference championship away — needing a loss by Wyoming — from being considered for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Here’e everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Time: 6 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN 2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

Online:WatchESPN live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

The Rebels return home next week for their final regular-season game to host in-state rival Nevada at 1 p.m. PST at Sam Boyd Stadium.

