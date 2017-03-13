UNLV spring Day 6 recap: Jacob Rominger meets Rebels through mutual acquaintance

The midwestern city of Overland Park, Kansas, stands out from UNLV’s 2017 spring roster.

That’s the hometown of Jacob Rominger, who moved 1,300 miles to join the Rebels two months ago.

Rominger, a standout linebacker at Highland Community College in Kansas, met the Rebels through a mutual acquaintance.

UNLV defensive coordinator Kent Baer’s son, A.J., introduced him to Rominger. A.J. Baer is the the assistant director of recruiting at the University of Colorado.

“Coach Baer’s son told me they weren’t taking any linebackers at Colorado, but he showed my film to (Kent) Baer, and he called me up, and he said, ‘Hey, we like you.’”

Rominger had offers from UNLV and Louisiana Lafayette, and decided to go with the Rebels in December.

“(Tony) Sanchez offered me a week later after talking to them, and I said, ‘Alright, saddle up. I’m in. Let’s go.’”

Rominger is hoping to be the starting middle linebacker in the fall. He said it’s been a tough transition learning the defensive playbook, but his days as a quarterback have sped up the process.

“I know how to read defenses from playing quarterback,” said Rominger, who started out as a quarterback at Highland College before being asked to move to linebacker. “There’s a lot you need to learn as the middle linebacker, but I take the playbook everywhere with me.”

Rominger is one of three new defensive junior college transfers for UNLV this year.

Demetrious Gibbs, a safety, and Roger Mann, a defensive lineman, didn’t come as far as Rominger. The two first-year Rebels played JUCO ball in San Diego, and played against each other last season.

Gibbs recorded the game-winning interception return for a touchdown to lead Southwestern College over Mann’s Palomar College.

“He remembers that pick six,” said Gibbs, who’s roommates with Mann. “We got a little rivalry. Learning with (Mann) has been great.”

Gibbs pops out during spring practices, standing at 6-feet-4-inches.

“You have to be tall to play the safety position nowadays,” Gibbs said. “You need height to play the field and go after the ball.”

Mann has a high-motor and could be a starting defensive end by the fall.

“It’s been fun to feel myself adjusting to the speed and physicality of Division I football,” Mann said. “This is a step up from where I came from, but I’m settling in and enjoying the competition.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.